Left Menu

ADD MEDIA BUZZ Celebrates Five Years of Innovation and Empowerment

ADD MEDIA BUZZ, led by Ashish Sharma and Ankita Sule, marks five years of redefining advertising norms with a focus on women's empowerment. Known for innovative campaigns, the company expands to Bangalore and Dubai, further solidifying its status as a leader in digital marketing and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:50 IST
ADD MEDIA BUZZ Celebrates Five Years of Innovation and Empowerment
ADD MEDIA BUZZ Marks Five Transformative Years. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai, ADD MEDIA BUZZ celebrated a five-year milestone of pushing boundaries in digital marketing and advertising. The firm, led by Social Entrepreneur Ashish Sharma and Fashion Publicist Ankita Sule, has been a game-changer in the industry, emphasizing women's empowerment and breaking conventional norms.

With an impressive client roster featuring names like Amazon, Ajio, and PVR INOX Ltd, the company stands out for its social media savvy and successful influencer collaborations. Founded on principles of inclusivity and resilience, ADD MEDIA BUZZ has consistently set high benchmarks in the industry. Its women-led team is noted for creativity and a shared vision of excellence, redefining industry standards.

Reflecting on the journey, Ashish Sharma highlighted the growth and opportunities the company has fostered, emphasizing innovation and women-led leadership as keys to their success. With new offices in Bangalore and Dubai, ADD MEDIA BUZZ is poised for even greater global influence. Ankita Sule expressed her excitement for this new chapter and affirmed the company's commitment to creativity and passion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024