ADD MEDIA BUZZ Celebrates Five Years of Innovation and Empowerment

In Mumbai, ADD MEDIA BUZZ celebrated a five-year milestone of pushing boundaries in digital marketing and advertising. The firm, led by Social Entrepreneur Ashish Sharma and Fashion Publicist Ankita Sule, has been a game-changer in the industry, emphasizing women's empowerment and breaking conventional norms.

With an impressive client roster featuring names like Amazon, Ajio, and PVR INOX Ltd, the company stands out for its social media savvy and successful influencer collaborations. Founded on principles of inclusivity and resilience, ADD MEDIA BUZZ has consistently set high benchmarks in the industry. Its women-led team is noted for creativity and a shared vision of excellence, redefining industry standards.

Reflecting on the journey, Ashish Sharma highlighted the growth and opportunities the company has fostered, emphasizing innovation and women-led leadership as keys to their success. With new offices in Bangalore and Dubai, ADD MEDIA BUZZ is poised for even greater global influence. Ankita Sule expressed her excitement for this new chapter and affirmed the company's commitment to creativity and passion.

