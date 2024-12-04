Biden's Lobito Corridor: Bridging Africa's Rails for a Prosperous Future
US President Joe Biden, known as 'Amtrak Joe,' promotes the Lobito Corridor railway in Angola, a project enhancing US presence in cobalt-rich regions. The initiative is aimed at bolstering investment and countering China's influence, with substantial funding for infrastructure and local business advancement.
President Joe Biden is carving new paths even in his presidency's final days, notably through the Lobito Corridor railway project in Angola. During his visit, he heralded the initiative as the largest-ever US train project investment abroad.
On the corridor tour, Biden met with African leaders and industry representatives, showcasing US commitment to improving infrastructure across Angola, Zambia, and Congo. The corridor aims to connect the continent's western coast to the east, facilitating transport of minerals crucial for modern technologies.
This $600 million US investment, alongside European and global partners, seeks to counter China's Belt and Road initiative, emphasizing business growth over direct aid. The White House sees this model as pivotal for future US-African relations.
