Critics Voice Concerns Over Vande Bharat Train Food Quality
Congress MP Manickam Tagore raised concerns in the Lok Sabha about the poor quality of food on Vande Bharat Express trains, citing incidents of insects being found in meals. He called for strict action. BJP MPs praised the operational efficiency and development in the rail sector.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore drew attention to the unsatisfactory food quality on Vande Bharat Express trains, highlighting instances of meals being tainted with insects. During a session in the Lok Sabha, he advocated for immediate governmental intervention.
While engaging in a debate over the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, BJP's Anurag Sharma lauded the government's remarkable budget allocation and operational strategies in the rail sector. He also proposed the introduction of a Vande Bharat train route between Bhopal and Lucknow.
Other MPs shared varied perspectives on the bill, with AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi labeling it superficial, whereas BJP's Radha Mohan Singh and Dhaval Laxmanbhai Patel acknowledged significant improvements in rail safety and infrastructure over the past decade.
