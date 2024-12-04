Uncertain Euro Zone Future Amid Stagnant Growth

The euro zone's economic growth could face further stagnation in the coming months, with an uncertain medium-term outlook heavily skewed towards downside risks, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stated at a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

For the past 18 months, the euro zone economy has hovered around stagnation, defying hopes for a long-anticipated recovery. While the sluggish growth has contributed to controlling runaway inflation, there are mounting concerns that it might drop below the ECB's 2% target, echoing pre-pandemic conditions.

Lagarde highlighted that survey-based data suggests an impending slowdown, particularly due to faltering growth in the services sector and a persistent decline in manufacturing. The medium-term economic outlook remains fraught with uncertainties, dominated by geopolitical risks and increased threats to international trade.

