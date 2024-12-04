Uncertain Euro Zone Future Amid Stagnant Growth
Euro zone's economic growth prospects remain weak and uncertain, with potential for further downside risks, according to ECB President Christine Lagarde. Despite stagnant growth helping control inflation, concerns linger over the euro zone economy amid geopolitical threats and trade barriers, with inflation expected to vary.
The euro zone's economic growth could face further stagnation in the coming months, with an uncertain medium-term outlook heavily skewed towards downside risks, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stated at a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.
For the past 18 months, the euro zone economy has hovered around stagnation, defying hopes for a long-anticipated recovery. While the sluggish growth has contributed to controlling runaway inflation, there are mounting concerns that it might drop below the ECB's 2% target, echoing pre-pandemic conditions.
Lagarde highlighted that survey-based data suggests an impending slowdown, particularly due to faltering growth in the services sector and a persistent decline in manufacturing. The medium-term economic outlook remains fraught with uncertainties, dominated by geopolitical risks and increased threats to international trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
