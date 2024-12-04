Bihar's Push for Investor-Friendly Policies: A New Dawn in Industry
Bihar's Minister of Industries and Tourism, Nitish Mishra, has invited investor input to craft more investor-friendly policies. At an Udyog Panchayat event, Mishra emphasized the state's commitment to ease of doing business, ensuring current and future industry needs are met.
Bihar's Minister of Industries and Tourism, Nitish Mishra, has reached out to investors for suggestions to enhance the state's policies, making them more conducive for business.
The call for input was made during the Udyog Panchayat event, attended by Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, investors, and key industry players. The initiative reflects Bihar's commitment to streamline business operations.
Nitish Mishra highlighted the government's dedication to improving the ease of doing business, pledging that suggestions from the event will be instrumental in shaping future-friendly policies.
