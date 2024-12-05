Global Markets React to Political Turmoil and Economic Indicators

Global markets displayed mixed reactions on Wednesday, navigating through political turmoil in South Korea and France.

In South Korea, martial law was briefly imposed, leading to calls for President Yoon's resignation, impacting the KOSPI index. Meanwhile, France's government fell to a no-confidence vote, further rattling European markets.

Despite geopolitical disturbances, Wall Street's stock indices rose, driven by positive forecasts from companies like Salesforce. The Federal Reserve acknowledged the U.S. economy's resilience, potentially guiding future interest rate cuts. Investors remain watchful, as global economic signals present a moderated outlook imbued with caution and anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)