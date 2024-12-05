Blue Line Blues: Cable Theft Disrupts Delhi Metro Commute

Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line were disrupted Thursday following a cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations, significantly inconveniencing commuters on one of the network's busiest corridors.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that while trains would continue to run through the day, they would do so at reduced speeds on the affected section, leading to service delays.

The issue, which impacts connections between Dwarka, Vaishali, and Noida City Centre, will only be resolved after operational hours, as the DMRC advised passengers to plan their travel accordingly.

