Cable Theft Disrupts Delhi Metro's Blue Line Services

Delhi Metro's Blue Line services faced disruption due to cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations, causing inconvenience to commuters. Repairs began at 12:45 pm with single line operations. Reduced train speeds led to overcrowding. An extended repair strategy was planned if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line experienced significant disruption on Thursday after a cable theft occurred between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. Commuters faced considerable inconvenience as one of the busiest corridors connecting Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre came to a halt.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that repair efforts would commence at 12:45 pm, during which single line operations would be conducted between Subhash Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. Should repairs require more time, additional work would take place after daily services concluded.

Earlier in the day, DMRC reported regulatory train services due to miscreants allegedly stealing and damaging signalling cables. Reduced train speeds caused longer waiting periods and overcrowded stations. Commuters like Shubhankar Singh expressed delays in travel due to these disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

