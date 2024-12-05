Cable Theft Disrupts Delhi Metro's Blue Line Services

Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line experienced significant disruption on Thursday after a cable theft occurred between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. Commuters faced considerable inconvenience as one of the busiest corridors connecting Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre came to a halt.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that repair efforts would commence at 12:45 pm, during which single line operations would be conducted between Subhash Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. Should repairs require more time, additional work would take place after daily services concluded.

Earlier in the day, DMRC reported regulatory train services due to miscreants allegedly stealing and damaging signalling cables. Reduced train speeds caused longer waiting periods and overcrowded stations. Commuters like Shubhankar Singh expressed delays in travel due to these disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)