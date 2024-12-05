Controversy Erupts Over Airport Leasing to Adani Group

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed the controversy surrounding the leasing of six airports to the Adani group. He assured that the process was thorough, competitive, and transparent.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) leased out airports in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram to the Adani group. In the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy raised concerns over the possibility of two airports being handed to the same entity, as advised against by Niti Aayog and the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

Minister Naidu dismissed such statements as wild allegations, affirming that a group of secretaries, including Niti Aayog's CEO and the DEA secretary, had vetted the process, ensuring its integrity and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)