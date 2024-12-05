Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Airport Leasing to Adani Group

The leasing of six major airports to the Adani group has sparked controversy, with allegations of impropriety dismissed by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. The transaction, overseen by an empowered group of secretaries, has been described as transparent and competitive despite opposition claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:59 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Airport Leasing to Adani Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed the controversy surrounding the leasing of six airports to the Adani group. He assured that the process was thorough, competitive, and transparent.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) leased out airports in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram to the Adani group. In the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy raised concerns over the possibility of two airports being handed to the same entity, as advised against by Niti Aayog and the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

Minister Naidu dismissed such statements as wild allegations, affirming that a group of secretaries, including Niti Aayog's CEO and the DEA secretary, had vetted the process, ensuring its integrity and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024