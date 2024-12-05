Controversy Erupts Over Airport Leasing to Adani Group
The leasing of six major airports to the Adani group has sparked controversy, with allegations of impropriety dismissed by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. The transaction, overseen by an empowered group of secretaries, has been described as transparent and competitive despite opposition claims.
On Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed the controversy surrounding the leasing of six airports to the Adani group. He assured that the process was thorough, competitive, and transparent.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) leased out airports in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram to the Adani group. In the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy raised concerns over the possibility of two airports being handed to the same entity, as advised against by Niti Aayog and the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).
Minister Naidu dismissed such statements as wild allegations, affirming that a group of secretaries, including Niti Aayog's CEO and the DEA secretary, had vetted the process, ensuring its integrity and transparency.
