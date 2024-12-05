French Political Shake-Up Calms Investor Nerves

The political upheaval in France, marked by the widely anticipated fall of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government, has led to a decrease in the risk premium on French debt. The no-confidence vote received support from both far-right and left-wing factions, creating a distinctive political landscape.

Investors witnessed the spread between French and German yields tighten by 3 basis points to 80.90 bps, after hitting a 12-year high earlier in the week. Analysts foresee a slower economic trajectory, with potential challenges to France's sovereign creditworthiness.

The eurozone's borrowing landscape was further complicated by the U.S. economic data, with the Federal Reserve signaling a more cautious approach to interest rate cuts. Meanwhile, Italian bonds showed resilience, outperforming their euro-area counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)