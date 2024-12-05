Left Menu

Thyrocare Unveils Alarming Diabetes Trends in India: A Silent Epidemic

Thyrocare's latest study reveals critical insights into diabetes prevalence across India, highlighting regional disparities, dietary influences, and socio-economic challenges. It emphasizes the urgent need for regular screenings, public awareness, and targeted interventions to curb the rising numbers of diabetes and prediabetes cases in the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:46 IST
Nearly 1 in 2 People Tested Exhibit Abnormal Blood Glucose Levels: Thyrocare's Research Report on Diabetes and Prediabetes in India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study by Thyrocare, a notable player in the diagnostic and healthcare industry, has unearthed alarming data concerning the spread of diabetes and prediabetes in India. Analyzing HbA1c test results from nearly two million adults in 2023, the research outlines a significant threat posed by these conditions nationwide.

The report shows that nearly half of the tested individuals had irregular blood glucose levels, with a notable rise in diabetes incidences. Odisha recorded the highest rates, while Jammu & Kashmir had the lowest, emphasizing the necessity for region-specific health strategies. A prominent finding was the connection between dietary practices and diabetes prevalence, pointing to rice-based diets in certain states as a factor.

The comprehensive study also notes a higher diabetes prevalence among males and seniors, while prediabetes was more common in younger adults. Socioeconomic implications were evident, as the growing number of cases stress India's healthcare system. The study advocates for regular screenings and preventive policies tailored to high-burden regions to address this public health issue effectively.

