Parliament Revamps Aviation Law: Enhancing Air Travel Efficiency

In a significant move, the Parliament on Thursday passed the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024, a bill aimed at revolutionizing India's aviation sector by replacing the 90-year-old Aircraft Act. This legislative update seeks to enhance the ease of doing business within the rapidly growing industry, with a focus on safety, regulatory oversight, and aligning with global standards.

The Civil Aviation Minister, K. Rammohan Naidu, addressed the Rajya Sabha, explaining the bill's objectives, including promoting self-reliance in aircraft manufacturing and improving passenger affordability via schemes like Udan. Naidu assured members that the government was closely monitoring airfare pricing, with recent adjustments showing reductions ahead of Diwali.

Discussions highlighted a shift towards showcasing India's heritage through the title change to Hindi, sparking debates on cultural representation. Additionally, the minister emphasized the need for robust governance in civil aviation, calling for infrastructure development of local airports to meet increasing passenger demands.

