Parliament Revamps Aviation Law: Enhancing Air Travel Efficiency
The Indian Parliament has passed a bill replacing the Aircraft Act of 1934, with aims to streamline the aviation sector. The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024 promotes safety, consumer protection, and investment. Discussions arose over airfare pricing, and the title of the bill was changed to reflect Indian culture.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Parliament on Thursday passed the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024, a bill aimed at revolutionizing India's aviation sector by replacing the 90-year-old Aircraft Act. This legislative update seeks to enhance the ease of doing business within the rapidly growing industry, with a focus on safety, regulatory oversight, and aligning with global standards.
The Civil Aviation Minister, K. Rammohan Naidu, addressed the Rajya Sabha, explaining the bill's objectives, including promoting self-reliance in aircraft manufacturing and improving passenger affordability via schemes like Udan. Naidu assured members that the government was closely monitoring airfare pricing, with recent adjustments showing reductions ahead of Diwali.
Discussions highlighted a shift towards showcasing India's heritage through the title change to Hindi, sparking debates on cultural representation. Additionally, the minister emphasized the need for robust governance in civil aviation, calling for infrastructure development of local airports to meet increasing passenger demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- aviation
- aircraft
- Parliament
- India
- bill
- Airfares
- Naidu
- Udan scheme
- Hindi
- title
ALSO READ
Trump says he will nominate wrestling billionaire Linda McMahon to be education secretary, AP reports.
Billion Hearts Secures Seed Funding to Revolutionize Digital Consumer Products
Billion Hearts Secures $4 Million Seed Funding for Global Digital Innovation
Naidu Pledges to Rebuild Andhra Pradesh: Good Governance and Welfare Take Center Stage
The Rise and Fall of Bill Hwang: A Billionaire's Downfall in the Financial World