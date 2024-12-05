Left Menu

Parliament Revamps Aviation Law: Enhancing Air Travel Efficiency

The Indian Parliament has passed a bill replacing the Aircraft Act of 1934, with aims to streamline the aviation sector. The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024 promotes safety, consumer protection, and investment. Discussions arose over airfare pricing, and the title of the bill was changed to reflect Indian culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:47 IST
  • India

In a significant move, the Parliament on Thursday passed the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024, a bill aimed at revolutionizing India's aviation sector by replacing the 90-year-old Aircraft Act. This legislative update seeks to enhance the ease of doing business within the rapidly growing industry, with a focus on safety, regulatory oversight, and aligning with global standards.

The Civil Aviation Minister, K. Rammohan Naidu, addressed the Rajya Sabha, explaining the bill's objectives, including promoting self-reliance in aircraft manufacturing and improving passenger affordability via schemes like Udan. Naidu assured members that the government was closely monitoring airfare pricing, with recent adjustments showing reductions ahead of Diwali.

Discussions highlighted a shift towards showcasing India's heritage through the title change to Hindi, sparking debates on cultural representation. Additionally, the minister emphasized the need for robust governance in civil aviation, calling for infrastructure development of local airports to meet increasing passenger demands.

