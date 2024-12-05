Fatal Collision on Purvanchal Expressway: A Rising Concern

A tragic accident occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway on Wednesday night, leaving one man dead and another injured. The accident took place near Dhanpatganj area, according to police sources.

The victims, identified as Mohammad Ashraf alias Rahim and Asif alias Somu from Aliganj in Tanda, Ambedkar Nagar district, were traveling from Lucknow to Ambedkar Nagar when their Ertiga car collided with an unidentified vehicle. The incident was reported around kilometre marker 114/700 on the expressway.

Following the collision, both occupants suffered injuries, and local authorities were alerted to the incident. The injured were promptly transported to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Kurebhar, but unfortunately, Asif was declared dead upon arrival. The investigation into the accident is ongoing, amid rising concerns over safety on the expressway after similar incidents occurred recently.

