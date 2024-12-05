Left Menu

Biden Administration Pushes for Enhanced Airline Passenger Compensation

The Biden administration proposes new rules requiring airlines to pay cash compensation and cover expenses for passengers stranded due to airline-caused cancellations or changes. The proposed policy aligns more closely with European consumer protections, but may face opposition from airlines fearing increased ticket prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration announced on Thursday its intention to implement new policies requiring airlines to provide cash compensation, meals, and lodging to passengers affected by flight cancellations or changes caused by the airline itself.

This proposed rule aims to improve the current situation, where airlines are only obliged to offer ticket refunds, by introducing compensation similar to existing European standards. However, with President Joe Biden's term nearing its end, the execution of these new regulations will fall to President-elect Donald Trump's incoming government.

The airline industry, represented by Airlines for America, has pushed back against these changes, arguing that such regulations would unnecessarily increase ticket prices and burden a highly competitive market. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlighted the necessity of these updates due to unprecedented growth in air travel, and promised a public consultation process to refine the proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

