Speeding BMW Z4 Causes a Stir in Central Delhi
A BMW Z4 sports car hit a road divider in central Delhi. Driven by Sukhwinder Singh, 20, the accident resulted in no injuries. The car is registered to Mintu Singh, with Aas Mohammad identified as a second owner. Police are investigating possible intoxication.
A BMW Z4 sports car collided with a road divider near Delhi Gate in central Delhi, authorities reported on Thursday. The driver, Sukhwinder Singh, 20, emerged unscathed alongside any potential passengers.
A police case has been lodged against the owner, Mintu Singh, with investigations pointing towards Aas Mohammad as a secondary owner.
Mohammad, recently externed from Delhi, was not present at the scene. Authorities are examining whether Singh was speeding or intoxicated at the time.
