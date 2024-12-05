Left Menu

Speeding BMW Z4 Causes a Stir in Central Delhi

A BMW Z4 sports car hit a road divider in central Delhi. Driven by Sukhwinder Singh, 20, the accident resulted in no injuries. The car is registered to Mintu Singh, with Aas Mohammad identified as a second owner. Police are investigating possible intoxication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A BMW Z4 sports car collided with a road divider near Delhi Gate in central Delhi, authorities reported on Thursday. The driver, Sukhwinder Singh, 20, emerged unscathed alongside any potential passengers.

A police case has been lodged against the owner, Mintu Singh, with investigations pointing towards Aas Mohammad as a secondary owner.

Mohammad, recently externed from Delhi, was not present at the scene. Authorities are examining whether Singh was speeding or intoxicated at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

