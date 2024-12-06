Left Menu

Maharashtra's High Security Plate Mandate: A Race Against Time

By March 31, 2025, vehicles registered in Maharashtra before April 2019 must have High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) installed to avoid penalties. The state has appointed three agencies for this task. Rates are set based on vehicle type, and installation involves a mandatory appointment system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:58 IST
Maharashtra's High Security Plate Mandate: A Race Against Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an urgent move to streamline vehicle identification and curb thefts, Maharashtra mandates High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for over two crore vehicles registered before April 2019. The state's Transport Commissioner's office has appointed three agencies after an extensive tender process.

The new registration plates must be installed by March 31, 2025, with penalties applicable for non-compliance. These plates feature advanced security elements such as a retro-reflective film, the 'India' inscription, and a unique 10-digit laser serial number, providing a tamper-proof solution.

Despite the initiative's intent, some retired officials criticize the deadlines as impractical, citing the massive scale of implementation required. The designated agencies are tasked with managing installations across Maharashtra's three zones, emphasizing a pre-scheduled appointment system to streamline the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024