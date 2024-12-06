Maharashtra's High Security Plate Mandate: A Race Against Time

In an urgent move to streamline vehicle identification and curb thefts, Maharashtra mandates High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for over two crore vehicles registered before April 2019. The state's Transport Commissioner's office has appointed three agencies after an extensive tender process.

The new registration plates must be installed by March 31, 2025, with penalties applicable for non-compliance. These plates feature advanced security elements such as a retro-reflective film, the 'India' inscription, and a unique 10-digit laser serial number, providing a tamper-proof solution.

Despite the initiative's intent, some retired officials criticize the deadlines as impractical, citing the massive scale of implementation required. The designated agencies are tasked with managing installations across Maharashtra's three zones, emphasizing a pre-scheduled appointment system to streamline the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)