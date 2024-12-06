ProQuest Nutrition Unveils Game-Changing Sports Supplements in India
ProQuest Nutrition introduces innovative sports supplements in India, including BCAA 5000 and a Pre-Workout range. With a focus on quality and performance, these products are designed to enhance fitness journeys. The brand, backed by decades of trust, aims to empower athletes and enthusiasts across the country.
In a significant move for the sports nutrition industry, ProQuest Nutrition has launched a new line of supplements in India, aiming to empower athletes and fitness enthusiasts. With Sunil Sharma and Akansha Nagar at the helm, ProQuest has introduced BCAA 5000 and a dynamic Pre-Workout range to its offerings.
The latest launch promises to enhance performance and recovery through products like BCAA 5000, enriched with caffeine and Vitamin B6, and a Pre-Workout range available in diverse flavors. These supplements are crafted to boost energy, stamina, and muscle recovery, providing a holistic approach to fitness.
ProQuest, a subsidiary of the well-trusted Paras (VRS Foods), offers a wide range of scientifically-backed, FSSAI-compliant products. With a robust online and offline presence and active participation in events like the Paras Health Run, ProQuest continues to influence healthier lifestyles across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
