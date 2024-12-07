Left Menu

GCPL's Strategic Resilience Amid Market Challenges

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) faces muted domestic market growth due to rising soap prices and weather disruptions affecting home insecticides. Despite these hurdles, GCPL reports strong performance in other segments and international markets, with plans to maintain strategic investments for long-term growth while navigating current challenges.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) is grappling with subpar domestic market growth driven by increased soap costs and unseasonal rains impacting the home insecticides segment. Despite these challenges, the company reports mid-single-digit sales growth domestically, driven primarily by other performing segments which account for two-thirds of the standalone revenue.

GCPL's management highlights that the current market trends, including a spike in palm oil prices affecting the soap business and reduced sales in the home insecticides sector, are temporary. As a response, the company has adjusted its pricing strategies and is optimistic about volume growth normalization following price stabilization in the ensuing months.

On the international front, GCPL's strategic focus continues to pay dividends, especially in Indonesia, contributing to stable EBITDA margins and robust growth. Meanwhile, the GAUM markets face volume declines due to strategic shifts, yet profitability remains strong. A comprehensive business update is set to be released post the Q3 FY25 financial results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

