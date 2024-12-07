GCPL's Strategic Resilience Amid Market Challenges

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) is grappling with subpar domestic market growth driven by increased soap costs and unseasonal rains impacting the home insecticides segment. Despite these challenges, the company reports mid-single-digit sales growth domestically, driven primarily by other performing segments which account for two-thirds of the standalone revenue.

GCPL's management highlights that the current market trends, including a spike in palm oil prices affecting the soap business and reduced sales in the home insecticides sector, are temporary. As a response, the company has adjusted its pricing strategies and is optimistic about volume growth normalization following price stabilization in the ensuing months.

On the international front, GCPL's strategic focus continues to pay dividends, especially in Indonesia, contributing to stable EBITDA margins and robust growth. Meanwhile, the GAUM markets face volume declines due to strategic shifts, yet profitability remains strong. A comprehensive business update is set to be released post the Q3 FY25 financial results.

