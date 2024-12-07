India-Norway Trade Talks Set to Boost Bilateral Investments

India and Norway are gearing up for crucial discussions aimed at strengthening trade and investment relations. The talks will be spearheaded by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and a Norwegian industry delegation led by Ambassador May-Elin Stener.

The India-Norway Business Roundtable, set to take place in Mumbai, will serve as a platform to explore key opportunities and trends for Norwegian investments in India. Minister Goyal is expected to highlight potential areas of collaboration.

A central theme of the discussion will be the recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EFTA countries, which is anticipated to open substantial investment channels. India aims to attract USD 100 billion from EFTA countries, examining prospects in various sectors such as logistics, energy, and technology.

