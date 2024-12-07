Left Menu

India-Norway Trade Talks Set to Boost Bilateral Investments

India and Norway are set to discuss enhancing trade and investment ties. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Norwegian Ambassador May-Elin Stener will lead the discussions during a business roundtable in Mumbai, focusing on key opportunities and a recent Free Trade Agreement with EFTA countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:55 IST
India-Norway Trade Talks Set to Boost Bilateral Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Norway are gearing up for crucial discussions aimed at strengthening trade and investment relations. The talks will be spearheaded by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and a Norwegian industry delegation led by Ambassador May-Elin Stener.

The India-Norway Business Roundtable, set to take place in Mumbai, will serve as a platform to explore key opportunities and trends for Norwegian investments in India. Minister Goyal is expected to highlight potential areas of collaboration.

A central theme of the discussion will be the recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EFTA countries, which is anticipated to open substantial investment channels. India aims to attract USD 100 billion from EFTA countries, examining prospects in various sectors such as logistics, energy, and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024