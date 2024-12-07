India-Norway Trade Talks Set to Boost Bilateral Investments
India and Norway are set to discuss enhancing trade and investment ties. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Norwegian Ambassador May-Elin Stener will lead the discussions during a business roundtable in Mumbai, focusing on key opportunities and a recent Free Trade Agreement with EFTA countries.
- Country:
- India
India and Norway are gearing up for crucial discussions aimed at strengthening trade and investment relations. The talks will be spearheaded by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and a Norwegian industry delegation led by Ambassador May-Elin Stener.
The India-Norway Business Roundtable, set to take place in Mumbai, will serve as a platform to explore key opportunities and trends for Norwegian investments in India. Minister Goyal is expected to highlight potential areas of collaboration.
A central theme of the discussion will be the recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EFTA countries, which is anticipated to open substantial investment channels. India aims to attract USD 100 billion from EFTA countries, examining prospects in various sectors such as logistics, energy, and technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India-Norway
- trade talks
- investments
- business roundtable
- FTA
- EFTA
- countries
- economy
- commerce
- ministry
ALSO READ
BAFTA Breakthrough India 2024: New Wave of Creative Talent Emerges
Modi's Diplomatic Marathon: 31 Bilateral Meetings in Three Countries
India-EFTA Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Collaboration
Countries agree USD 300 bn in climate finance for Global South at UN climate talks in Azerbaijan.
Sunil Barthwal's Norway Visit: Boosting India-EFTA Trade Prospects