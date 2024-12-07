Left Menu

Karnataka's Global Roadshow: Luring German Investments

Minister M B Patil led a high-level delegation from Karnataka to Germany as part of the 'Invest Karnataka 2025' campaign. The visit focused on promoting Karnataka as an investment destination and included meetings with firms like Index-Werke and Bosch, emphasizing the state's robust machine tool ecosystem and investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:35 IST
In an effort to position Karnataka as an attractive investment destination, a high-level delegation led by Minister M B Patil visited Germany as part of the 'Invest Karnataka 2025' global roadshow. The initiative aims to strengthen Karnataka's economic ties with international investors.

During the visit, the delegation met with key industry leaders including Index-Werke, a leader in CNC machining, who were encouraged to establish a manufacturing facility in Karnataka. Patil underscored the state's dominance in India's machine tool market and invited them to participate in upcoming global investor meetings.

Engaging with Bosch and IHK Stuttgart, the minister highlighted Karnataka's strengths as a global investment hub, emphasizing its innovation-driven initiatives and investor-friendly policies. The roadshow effectively showcased Karnataka's ample opportunities and robust infrastructure to German businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

