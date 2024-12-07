Empowering Marginalized Communities through Entrepreneurship

The National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) and the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at boosting entrepreneurship among marginalized communities. This strategic alliance marks a significant step in fostering socio-economic empowerment through combined expertise and resources.

According to an official statement, this collaboration is set to facilitate the creation of job creators and transformative role models, contributing towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the partnership's potential to revolutionize lives and communities nationally.

Over the years, NMDFC has provided concessional finance to uplift minority communities, impacting over 24 lakh families since 1994 with credit support exceeding Rs 9,000 crore. DICCI's role in fostering entrepreneurship among marginalized groups further complements this effort, marking a joint mission to promote sustainable business practices and economic development.

