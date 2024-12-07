Left Menu

Empowering Marginalized Communities through Entrepreneurship

The National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) and Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) have joined forces to empower marginalized communities through entrepreneurship. Their recent MoU aims to combine resources and expertise to foster socio-economic growth and create self-employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:23 IST
Empowering Marginalized Communities through Entrepreneurship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) and the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at boosting entrepreneurship among marginalized communities. This strategic alliance marks a significant step in fostering socio-economic empowerment through combined expertise and resources.

According to an official statement, this collaboration is set to facilitate the creation of job creators and transformative role models, contributing towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the partnership's potential to revolutionize lives and communities nationally.

Over the years, NMDFC has provided concessional finance to uplift minority communities, impacting over 24 lakh families since 1994 with credit support exceeding Rs 9,000 crore. DICCI's role in fostering entrepreneurship among marginalized groups further complements this effort, marking a joint mission to promote sustainable business practices and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024