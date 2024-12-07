Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Boom: Rs 31,800 Crore in New Investments

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced new investment proposals worth Rs 31,800 crore at the Regional Industrial Conclave. Financial aid of Rs 367 crore was also distributed to 1,200 MSMEs. The investments are expected to create over 9,800 jobs, furthering the state's development agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narmadapuram | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:18 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Boom: Rs 31,800 Crore in New Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A bustling Regional Industrial Conclave witnessed the announcement of investment proposals worth Rs 31,800 crore in Madhya Pradesh, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The event marked significant economic strides in the region.

In a move to bolster the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises sector, Yadav digitally transferred Rs 367 crore in financial aid to over 1,200 enterprises. A total of 82 industrial units were also inaugurated, expected to generate approximately 5,800 jobs.

Yadav further issued letters of intent for 98 units, projected to bring in Rs 911 crore in investments and create 4,000 jobs. Additional infrastructural developments are set to spur industrial growth, aligning with the state's ambition to double its budget in five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024