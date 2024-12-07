Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Boom: Rs 31,800 Crore in New Investments

A bustling Regional Industrial Conclave witnessed the announcement of investment proposals worth Rs 31,800 crore in Madhya Pradesh, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The event marked significant economic strides in the region.

In a move to bolster the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises sector, Yadav digitally transferred Rs 367 crore in financial aid to over 1,200 enterprises. A total of 82 industrial units were also inaugurated, expected to generate approximately 5,800 jobs.

Yadav further issued letters of intent for 98 units, projected to bring in Rs 911 crore in investments and create 4,000 jobs. Additional infrastructural developments are set to spur industrial growth, aligning with the state's ambition to double its budget in five years.

