Urgent Evacuation Notice for Polish Citizens in Syria
The Polish embassy has urgently advised all Polish citizens currently in Syria to leave immediately due to the rapidly worsening security situation. The embassy warns against entering the country as violence spreads. This advisory underscores the growing instability across Syria, posing severe risks to foreign nationals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 08-12-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 00:48 IST
- Country:
- Poland
On Saturday, the embassy highlighted that the worsening instability has quickly engulfed the entire nation, posing significant risks to those residing there.
Through a post on platform X, Polish authorities have not only advised evacuation but have also strictly warned against entering Syrian territory at this time.
