India's Auditing Standards: A Global Alignment for Viksit Bharat

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) chief, Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, emphasizes that aligning India's auditing standards with global benchmarks is crucial for enhancing investor confidence and drawing more investments.

Pandey noted significant gaps in India's current auditing practices compared to global standards, urging updates to leverage economic benefits.

The NFRA, since its inception in 2018, has actively worked to address these issues, with detailed discussions taking place with major financial regulators like the RBI and SEBI.

