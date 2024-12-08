West Bengal's Road Safety Overhaul: New Guidelines for Bus Operators
The West Bengal Transport Department has implemented new guidelines for bus operators to combat road accidents due to reckless driving. These include displaying drivers' credentials, verifying track records, and scrapping the commission system. The move follows numerous traffic violations and recent accidents, emphasizing a structured approach to public transport safety.
In a decisive move to tackle the escalating issue of road accidents due to reckless driving, the West Bengal Transport Department has rolled out comprehensive guidelines for bus operators. These new measures require the display of 'antecedents and credentials' of drivers and conductors, along with listing any police complaints against them inside vehicles.
The standard operating procedures, issued by Transport Secretary Soumitra Mohan, highlight the necessity of verifying drivers' track records before their engagement. A feedback mechanism, including a complaint register, is also mandated to address ongoing safety concerns and to ensure corrective actions are taken promptly.
Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty pointed out that these guidelines were imperative following a recent tragic road accident involving a child. They aim to impose order on the city's chaotic transport system by enforcing rules like scrapping the commission system and ensuring adherence to designated pick-up and drop-off points.
