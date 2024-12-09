Left Menu

Attempted Hijacking: Plane Drama Over Mexican Skies

A passenger on a Volaris flight attempted to forcefully divert the plane from Mexico to the U.S., but was detained by the crew. The aircraft was rerouted to Guadalajara for authorities to intervene, while remaining passengers continued to Tijuana. Volaris seeks legal action against the individual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 09-12-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 02:33 IST
Attempted Hijacking: Plane Drama Over Mexican Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A passenger on a Volaris domestic flight attempted to hijack the plane, aiming to redirect it to the United States. The incident occurred on Sunday, as confirmed by Volaris in a public statement.

Thanks to the swift action of the flight crew, the passenger was detained, ensuring the safety of everyone aboard. The airline commended the team's handling of the situation and emphasized that all passengers are safe.

The aircraft was rerouted to Guadalajara, central Mexico, where local authorities took the individual into custody. Passengers eventually proceeded to Tijuana, as planned. Volaris has taken legal steps to ensure the passenger is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

