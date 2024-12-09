Attempted Hijacking: Plane Drama Over Mexican Skies

A passenger on a Volaris domestic flight attempted to hijack the plane, aiming to redirect it to the United States. The incident occurred on Sunday, as confirmed by Volaris in a public statement.

Thanks to the swift action of the flight crew, the passenger was detained, ensuring the safety of everyone aboard. The airline commended the team's handling of the situation and emphasized that all passengers are safe.

The aircraft was rerouted to Guadalajara, central Mexico, where local authorities took the individual into custody. Passengers eventually proceeded to Tijuana, as planned. Volaris has taken legal steps to ensure the passenger is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)