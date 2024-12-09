Celebrating a Century: Kolkata Airport's 100-Year Legacy
Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport marks a centenary of operations, celebrating its evolution from a strategic stopover to a major global hub. Festivities begin in December, featuring exhibitions, cultural programs, and panel discussions, highlighting the airport's rich history and progress since its inception in 1924.
Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is gearing up to celebrate its centennial anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its history as a major aviation hub.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced the celebrations, which will pay tribute to the airport's evolution from its beginnings as the Dum Dum Airport.
The festivities kick off in December, with numerous events planned to highlight the airport's historical significance and future potential.
