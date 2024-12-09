India's Digital Dream: Leading the Future Through Innovation and AI

Left Menu

Minister Jitin Prasada emphasized India's progress in internet technology at the India Internet Governance Forum 2024. He highlighted the country's vision for a digital future under PM Modi's leadership, focusing on innovation, AI, and the Global Digital Compact, aiming for economic empowerment and technological self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:46 IST
Jitin Prasada, MoS at IIGF 2024 (Photo/@indiaigf_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's internet technology sector has made monumental strides, as outlined by Minister of State Jitin Prasada during the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2024, which launched in New Delhi. The event themed 'Innovating Internet Governance for India' underscored the internet's critical role as a cornerstone of India's economy and society, impacting over 1.4 billion citizens and nearly one billion internet users.

Prasada celebrated India's rapid digital transformation, crediting the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for envisioning a 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047. Highlighting India's pride in its Global Innovation Index ranking, he stated the country's digital evolution positions it well for an AI revolution aimed at leveraging technology for all citizens.

Outlining ambitious plans for artificial intelligence, Prasada revealed a substantial budget allocation for the India AI mission. This initiative seeks to enhance India's role in global AI leadership and democratize its benefits. Furthermore, he reiterated India's commitment to the UN's Global Digital Compact, emphasizing its potential to empower large populations using digital solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

