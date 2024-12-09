Left Menu

Tragic Midair Collision in Isparta: Turkish Military Helicopter Crash

Two Turkish military helicopters collided in midair, leading to a crash that killed five personnel and injured another. The incident occurred during routine training in Isparta. An investigation is underway to determine the cause, with the victims including a brigadier general heading the aviation school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:28 IST
In a tragic incident on Monday, two Turkish military helicopters collided midair, resulting in one helicopter crashing and killing five military personnel on board. An official reported that the second helicopter managed to land safely without further casualties.

According to a statement given to private NTV television by Governor Abdullah Erin, one individual survived with injuries and is currently receiving medical attention at a hospital. The collision took place during routine training flights in the southwestern province of Isparta.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is currently underway, and among the deceased is a brigadier general responsible for the aviation school. The governor confirmed that authorities are working to determine how the helicopters came into contact during the training exercise.

