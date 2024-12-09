Tragic Midair Collision in Isparta: Turkish Military Helicopter Crash

In a tragic incident on Monday, two Turkish military helicopters collided midair, resulting in one helicopter crashing and killing five military personnel on board. An official reported that the second helicopter managed to land safely without further casualties.

According to a statement given to private NTV television by Governor Abdullah Erin, one individual survived with injuries and is currently receiving medical attention at a hospital. The collision took place during routine training flights in the southwestern province of Isparta.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is currently underway, and among the deceased is a brigadier general responsible for the aviation school. The governor confirmed that authorities are working to determine how the helicopters came into contact during the training exercise.

