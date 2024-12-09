Left Menu

Delhi's Electrifying Bus Transition and Workers' Wins

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced the training of Delhi Transport Corporation drivers for electric buses, prioritizing senior drivers for new roles. The government addressed key demands from DTC workers, including better compensation and depot transfers. Proposed salary hikes and potential permanent positions are on the horizon.

Delhi is set to electrify its entire bus fleet, with Chief Minister Atishi revealing plans to train Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers to operate electric vehicles. Senior staff, such as assistant ticket inspectors, will receive employment priority in this new eco-friendly transition.

Atishi addressed a press conference to acknowledge the justified demands of DTC workers who recently staged a strike over working conditions. The government resolved major issues, including rehousing female employees and introducing an online process to assign workers to depots nearer their homes.

The administration also granted compensation requests, offering salary increases and proposals for permanent positions. This move seeks to satisfy workers by enhancing their compensation packages, consolidating daily wages with dearness allowance and grade pay increases to start within two months.

