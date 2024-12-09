Noida International Airport's First Test Flight Soars to Success

The Noida International Airport marked a significant milestone on Monday with the successful completion of its first validation test flight. An IndiGo Airbus 320 was ceremonially welcomed with a water cannon salute as it made its maiden landing at the new greenfield facility in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, about 75 km from Delhi.

Swiss firm Zurich International's subsidiary, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, is constructing the airport in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government. Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, expressed commitment to finish the project by April, highlighting its importance in expanding the region's aviation infrastructure.

The project has achieved 50 million man-hours without any incidents, indicating meticulous planning and execution. The successful validation signifies a major step forward in achieving commercial operations, with the airport poised to boost growth in surrounding regions, including Aligarh, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida.

