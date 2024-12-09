Left Menu

SearchingYard to Launch Amber Digital Hub in Jaipur, Pioneering IT Innovation

SearchingYard Software is set to invest over Rs100 crores to establish the Amber Digital Delivery Centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This initiative aims to enhance Jaipur's IT landscape, offering significant employment opportunities and integrating modern technology with cultural heritage. 500 immediate jobs and over 5000 in five years are anticipated.

SearchingYard Group Announces Rs100 Crore Investment in Jaipur Software Development Campus. Image Credit: ANI
SearchingYard Software Private Limited, renowned globally for IT and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, has announced a transformative initiative by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan. The company plans a substantial investment of over Rs100 crores to set up the Amber Digital Delivery Centre in Jaipur, a facility poised to integrate cutting-edge technology within the culturally rich landscape of Rajasthan. This development underscores Jaipur's emergence as a burgeoning IT hub.

The Amber Digital Delivery Centre is envisioned as a state-of-the-art establishment, architecturally inspired by Jaipur's heritage. Beyond its technological offerings, the centre is expected to significantly contribute to the region's employment and skill development landscape. Initial operations are set to begin within a year, with the creation of 500 direct jobs in its first phase. Over five years, the initiative aims to generate over 5,000 jobs, marking a substantial economic boost for Rajasthan and asserting its place in India's digital evolution.

Ashutosh Mohapatra, CEO and Founder of SearchingYard Group, emphasized Rajasthan's role as a pivotal technology hub in India. He affirmed the company's commitment to the state's growth through the Amber Digital Delivery Centre, which will serve as an exemplar of IT infrastructure blended with local heritage. This strategic investment is aligned with SearchingYard Group's vision for innovation, sustainability, and empowering the nation's economy. The center will deliver comprehensive IT solutions, promoting a collaborative and eco-friendly environment. The facility's sustainable design incorporates energy efficiency and green building practices, showcasing the company's dedication to environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

