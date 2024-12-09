Left Menu

Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Middle East Conflict

Numerous international airlines have suspended or canceled flights to the Middle East, particularly Tel Aviv and Beirut, due to the escalating conflict in the region. Various airlines, including Aegean, Air France-KLM, and Lufthansa, have announced suspensions lasting into early 2025.

With tensions in the Middle East escalating, many international airlines have taken precautionary measures by suspending flights to the region. Key destinations affected include Tel Aviv and Beirut, with the suspensions extending into early 2025. Airlines prioritize passenger safety amid the ongoing geopolitical unrest.

Aegean Airlines and Air France-KLM are among the notable carriers that have announced flight cancellations, with Aegean halting services to Beirut and Tel Aviv for extended periods. This measure comes as airlines reassess the security risk in response to the conflict.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa, along with its joint venture SunExpress, have paused their operations to Tel Aviv and Beirut until at least January 31, 2025. The suspension list includes several other airlines, reflecting a broad industry response to the instability in the region.

