Digital India's Global Footprint: Transforming Lives and Elevating Economy by 2047

Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized the transformative potential of the Digital India initiative, asserting that it is laying the groundwork for a developed India by 2047. Speaking at a press conference focused on Digital Infrastructure and Connectivity, Singh noted the digital revolution's widespread impact on 1.4 billion citizens over the past 11 years.

As the Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Singh shared that India's digital advancements are generating discussions internationally. During his overseas travels, he has received commendations from foreign officials and citizens who are impressed by the strides India has made in digital technology.

Singh lauded the initiative's role in establishing India as a distinct entity on the global stage, underscoring how digital services have aided in reducing corruption. Programs like UPI, DigiLocker, Aarogya Setu, and e-Sanjeevani continue to impact lives significantly, streamlining various tasks for millions.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Singh asserted that the world is now acknowledging India's digital revolution. Launched on July 1, 2015, Digital India strives to transform the nation into a knowledge-centered and digitally empowered society, promoting accessibility and inclusivity in digital services.

The digital transformation has also eradicated middlemen in financial transactions, delivering funds directly to beneficiaries and bringing internet connectivity to rural areas. The Ministry of Environment has leveraged digital platforms such as the Parivesh portal to expedite and simplify environmental clearances, transitioning from prolonged processes.

The minister spotlighted India's burgeoning digital payment landscape, gaining traction worldwide. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) now facilitates transactions in seven countries, including France, marking its first deployment in Europe. This expansion enables seamless financial interactions for Indians abroad and boosts India's credibility within the global digital sphere. Several countries have committed to adopting India's Digital Payment Infrastructure (DPI), further solidifying its reputation in the global digital transformation. (ANI)

