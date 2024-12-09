Empowering Women: LIC Launches Ambitious 'Bima Sakhi Yojana'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the increasing involvement of women in the insurance industry during the launch of LIC's groundbreaking 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' in Panipat, Haryana on Monday.

Since 2017, the number of female agents has seen a notable increase from 6 lakh to 7.45 lakh in 2023. The 'Bima Sakhi Yojana,' a transformative initiative, aims to recruit 25,000 women as Bima Sakhis in its first phase. This program is crafted to create financial and professional opportunities for women, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds.

Minister Sitharaman announced that candidates aged between 18 and 70 years, who have completed at least 10th-grade education, are eligible for recruitment. These agents will receive a stipend during their initial years and have the opportunity to earn commissions based on their performance.

Participants can continue as lifelong agents with LIC after three years, ensuring a sustainable career path. Over the next three years, the program aims to enroll 2 lakh women, as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch event, where he also laid the foundation stone for Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Panipat, Haryana.

