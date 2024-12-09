Left Menu

World Hindu Economic Forum 2024: Embracing Entrepreneurship

The World Hindu Economic Forum 2024 in the financial capital aims to propel entrepreneurship within the Hindu community. With participation from key leaders like Yogi Adityanath and corporate executives, the forum seeks to influence policy, promote true innovation, and empower Hindu entrepreneurs globally.

The World Hindu Economic Forum 2024 is set to make waves in the nation's financial hub, targeting entrepreneurship growth and policy influence within the Hindu community, organizers announced on Monday.

This significant event, taking place at a well-known convention center in the BKC business district, will commence on Friday and feature notable speakers including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Ravikant Mishra, secretary of the organizing committee, emphasized the importance of encouraging entrepreneurial spirit among Hindu youth and highlighted the forum's role in providing policy suggestions and advocating for genuine innovation. The event will feature a lineup of corporate leaders from major firms like Axis Bank, L&T, Bharat Forge, and LIC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

