India: The New Hub for Global Business Ventures

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has stated that international companies are eager to set up operations in India, attracted by the country's skilled workforce and expansive market. This announcement was made at the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit.

During his address, Minister Goyal emphasized the untapped business potential in Rajasthan, urging companies to capitalize on these opportunities. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, he explained, is adopting a decisive approach that aids in making tough policy decisions.

Furthermore, Goyal highlighted the revolutionary impact that artificial intelligence is predicted to have on employment, suggesting a shift in how jobs are perceived and executed in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)