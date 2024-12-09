DMEDL's Groundbreaking Rs 775 Crore Green Bonds Boost Road Sector Sustainability

DME Development Limited (DMEDL), an arm of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has successfully raised Rs 775 crore through its first-ever green bonds issuance. This initiative, a first in the roads and highways sector, earmarks funds for environmental-friendly activities including plantations and renewable energy.

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways noted that proceeds from these bonds will finance eco-friendly projects, such as natural stormwater drainage and waste recycling. The issuance reflects strong investor confidence in balancing infrastructure growth with environmental sustainability.

NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav highlighted this milestone as a benchmark that could spur wider investor participation in sustainable investments, reinforcing commitments to holistic development. DMEDL, established as a Special Purpose Vehicle for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, aims to raise Rs 48,000 crore, having secured Rs 43,000 crore thus far for the ambitious project.

(With inputs from agencies.)