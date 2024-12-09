Left Menu

DMEDL's Groundbreaking Rs 775 Crore Green Bonds Boost Road Sector Sustainability

DME Development Limited (DMEDL), a segment of NHAI, has garnered Rs 775 crore through its inaugural issuance of green bonds in the roads and highways domain. The funds are designated for eco-friendly initiatives like plantation, renewable energy streetlights, and rainwater harvesting, signifying a pioneering move in sustainable infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:41 IST
DMEDL's Groundbreaking Rs 775 Crore Green Bonds Boost Road Sector Sustainability
  • Country:
  • India

DME Development Limited (DMEDL), an arm of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has successfully raised Rs 775 crore through its first-ever green bonds issuance. This initiative, a first in the roads and highways sector, earmarks funds for environmental-friendly activities including plantations and renewable energy.

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways noted that proceeds from these bonds will finance eco-friendly projects, such as natural stormwater drainage and waste recycling. The issuance reflects strong investor confidence in balancing infrastructure growth with environmental sustainability.

NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav highlighted this milestone as a benchmark that could spur wider investor participation in sustainable investments, reinforcing commitments to holistic development. DMEDL, established as a Special Purpose Vehicle for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, aims to raise Rs 48,000 crore, having secured Rs 43,000 crore thus far for the ambitious project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024