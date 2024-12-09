Landmark Test Flight Launches India's Largest Airport in Jewar

The Noida International Airport took a significant leap forward with the successful completion of a validation test flight, positioning it as Asia's largest airport. An IndiGo Airbus 320 was greeted with a ceremonial water cannon as it landed at the greenfield facility in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, marking a major milestone.

Constructed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG, this airport is being developed through a public-private partnership. Upon completion, it intends to serve as a key aviation hub for the National Capital Region, significantly boosting the local economy.

The validation flight aimed to confirm that the airport met necessary safety, operational, and regulatory standards, integral for securing aerodrome licensing. Officials, including Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, highlighted the importance of this achievement as the airport gears up to commence operations by April's end.

