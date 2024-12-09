Left Menu

Landmark Test Flight Launches India's Largest Airport in Jewar

The successful validation test flight at the Noida International Airport marks a pivotal step towards its opening. Built in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, this greenfield facility will be the largest in Asia. Engaged in a public-private partnership, it promises economic growth and has met stringent safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Noida International Airport took a significant leap forward with the successful completion of a validation test flight, positioning it as Asia's largest airport. An IndiGo Airbus 320 was greeted with a ceremonial water cannon as it landed at the greenfield facility in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, marking a major milestone.

Constructed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG, this airport is being developed through a public-private partnership. Upon completion, it intends to serve as a key aviation hub for the National Capital Region, significantly boosting the local economy.

The validation flight aimed to confirm that the airport met necessary safety, operational, and regulatory standards, integral for securing aerodrome licensing. Officials, including Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, highlighted the importance of this achievement as the airport gears up to commence operations by April's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

