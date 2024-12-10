Left Menu

Pentagon Halts V-22 Osprey Flights Amid Renewed Safety Concerns

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 00:54 IST
The Pentagon has temporarily halted flights of its V-22 Osprey fleet amid safety concerns stemming from weakened metal components. This decision follows recommendations from Vice Adm. Carl Chebi as recent near-crash incidents raise alarms about the aircraft's reliability.

An Associated Press investigation previously revealed a rise in safety issues, pointing to rapid wear and design flaws directly linked to accidents. These revelations prompted lawmakers to urge Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to ground the fleet until solutions are applied.

Investigations into the latest incident at Cannon Air Force Base show possible metal weaknesses, similar to those found in a deadly Japan crash in 2017. The ongoing examination aims to ensure safety before resuming flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

