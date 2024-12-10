Pentagon Halts V-22 Osprey Flights Amid Renewed Safety Concerns
The Pentagon has paused flights of its V-22 Osprey fleet due to potential metal component issues possibly linked to recent near-crashes. Safety concerns, highlighted by past accidents and investigations, have led to a temporary halt to understand and address these vulnerabilities.
The Pentagon has temporarily halted flights of its V-22 Osprey fleet amid safety concerns stemming from weakened metal components. This decision follows recommendations from Vice Adm. Carl Chebi as recent near-crash incidents raise alarms about the aircraft's reliability.
An Associated Press investigation previously revealed a rise in safety issues, pointing to rapid wear and design flaws directly linked to accidents. These revelations prompted lawmakers to urge Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to ground the fleet until solutions are applied.
Investigations into the latest incident at Cannon Air Force Base show possible metal weaknesses, similar to those found in a deadly Japan crash in 2017. The ongoing examination aims to ensure safety before resuming flights.
