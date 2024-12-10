Boeing's 737 MAX: Key to Financial Rebound Amid Strikes and Challenges

Boeing has resumed manufacturing its largest-selling 737 MAX jetliner, a promising move toward financial recovery after a lengthy seven-week strike by factory workers. The company, carrying a substantial debt burden, looks to fulfill approximately 4,200 orders from airlines worldwide.

The resumption of production comes amidst a backdrop of significant challenges, including past fatal crashes, supply chain disruptions, and heightened regulatory examination. Notably, the Federal Aviation Administration had previously restricted Boeing's production capacity due to safety concerns.

Despite these hurdles, Boeing remains optimistic about eventually meeting its target of building 56 airplanes monthly. However, analysts project a more conservative production rate through 2025, signaling the long road ahead for the planemaker's full recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)