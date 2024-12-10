DPIIT and Flipkart Join Forces to Boost Indian Startups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken a pivotal step to bolster India's startup sector by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e-commerce powerhouse Flipkart. This collaboration aims to equip tech startups with critical resources and networks, as stated by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The alliance marks an extension of Flipkart's ongoing initiatives, including the Leap and Ventures program, which features a significant USD 100 million venture fund directed towards fostering startup development. Flipkart has already invested in 20 startups and remains committed to identifying promising ventures for further investment.

Startups engaged in this partnership can expect access to valuable resources like government-published industry reports, research papers, and datasets, as well as expedited patent application processes to facilitate swift market entry. This MoU also strengthens startups' participation in the Startup India program, aligned with DPIIT's dedication to enhancing India's entrepreneurial landscape.

According to Sanjiv, Joint Secretary of Startup India, the MoU is crucial for fostering an environment where innovation and entrepreneurship can thrive in India. Meanwhile, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, has reiterated the company's commitment to supporting startups with strategic guidance and global market opportunities, aiming to spur technological breakthroughs.

This strategic partnership signifies a significant milestone in India's quest to establish itself as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, contributing to the country's economic progress and future outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)