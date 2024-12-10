Left Menu

SEBI Gives Green Light for ICEX's Exit from Exchange Sphere

The Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) has been allowed by SEBI to exit as a stock exchange after fulfilling regulatory requirements and addressing tax obligations. Initially derecognized due to non-compliance, ICEX's efforts to restore recognition were hindered, leading to a voluntary surrender of its status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:56 IST
SEBI Gives Green Light for ICEX's Exit from Exchange Sphere
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) permitted the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) to exit the exchange market after its recognition was withdrawn over two years ago. The exchange met all necessary regulatory standards to achieve this.

ICEX, a Surat-based commodity exchange, complied with SEBI's directives, adhering to tax obligations and other conditions. It had initially been derecognized due to infrastructural deficiencies and failure to meet the minimum net-worth requirement. SEBI also reviewed ICEX's reports and undertakings before allowing this exit.

Forced to relinquish its status, ICEX faced difficulties in raising funds under SEBI's 5% shareholding cap, leading to its voluntary surrender. The exit process will be completed upon publication in the gazette, marking ICEX's official departure from the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024