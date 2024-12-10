Tragic Collision Claims Seven Lives in Hathras
A devastating head-on collision between a container truck and a pickup vehicle in Jaitpur village, Hathras, led to seven fatalities and 14 injuries. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences, ordered relief efforts, and announced financial aid for victims' families and the injured.
10-12-2024
In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a head-on collision between a container truck and a pickup vehicle in Jaitpur village, Hathras, resulted in the death of seven individuals.
Hathras District Magistrate Rahul Pandey confirmed the fatalities, which included three men, three women, and a child, while 14 others sustained injuries.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the accident and announced financial aid for the affected families, alongside ensuring speedy relief operations.
