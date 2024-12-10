Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Seven Lives in Hathras

A devastating head-on collision between a container truck and a pickup vehicle in Jaitpur village, Hathras, led to seven fatalities and 14 injuries. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences, ordered relief efforts, and announced financial aid for victims' families and the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:34 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Seven Lives in Hathras
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a head-on collision between a container truck and a pickup vehicle in Jaitpur village, Hathras, resulted in the death of seven individuals.

Hathras District Magistrate Rahul Pandey confirmed the fatalities, which included three men, three women, and a child, while 14 others sustained injuries.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the accident and announced financial aid for the affected families, alongside ensuring speedy relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024