Tragic Collision Claims Seven Lives in Hathras

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a head-on collision between a container truck and a pickup vehicle in Jaitpur village, Hathras, resulted in the death of seven individuals.

Hathras District Magistrate Rahul Pandey confirmed the fatalities, which included three men, three women, and a child, while 14 others sustained injuries.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the accident and announced financial aid for the affected families, alongside ensuring speedy relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)