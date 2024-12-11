IFC Partners with WIM and DCLK to Promote Respectful Workplaces in Sri Lanka’s SMEs

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has launched a pioneering partnership with Women in Management (WIM) and Diversity Collective Lanka (DCLK) to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Sri Lanka build safer, more inclusive, and respectful work environments. This collaboration will focus on empowering women-led SMEs, providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to address gender-based violence and harassment (GBVH), a critical issue affecting both businesses and individual well-being.

A Focus on Safe and Respectful Work Environments

The tailored program, designed specifically for Sri Lankan SMEs, will train WIM and DCLK practitioners to create work cultures rooted in respect and dignity. Key components of the program include developing safe reporting mechanisms, offering prevention-focused education, and ensuring organizational accountability for tackling GBVH in the workplace.

The initiative is particularly timely given the significant role of SMEs in Sri Lanka’s economy, contributing approximately 52% of the GDP. However, women-owned SMEs represent a smaller share of the sector, with only around 25% of SMEs being women-led. Gender-based violence, which can manifest as physical, emotional, or financial abuse, remains a substantial barrier to women's participation and productivity in the workforce. Domestic violence, in particular, has been shown to negatively impact women’s physical and mental health, leading to absenteeism and diminished productivity.

Addressing Economic and Social Impacts

“The economic impact of gender-based violence is profound and far-reaching. It not only affects individual lives but stifles broader economic stability and growth,” said Gevorg Sargsyan, Country Manager for IFC and the World Bank in Sri Lanka. “By fostering a culture of respect and safety, businesses can improve employee well-being, enhance productivity, and contribute to broader social change.”

The partnership seeks to address this issue by empowering SMEs to create workplaces where respect, empathy, and trust are central, which can drive both innovation and productivity. IFC’s Respectful Workplaces initiative aligns with the broader goal of supporting Sri Lanka’s economic growth by enhancing the operational environment for SMEs.

Global Tools and Resources to Combat GBVH

As part of its broader strategy, IFC has developed a suite of tools to guide private sector organizations in fostering respectful and non-discriminatory workplaces. This resource goes beyond mere compliance, offering SMEs proactive steps to prevent workplace violence and harassment. IFC’s approach is focused on sharing knowledge, best practices, and scalable solutions that enable businesses to build stronger, more resilient work cultures.

Women-Led SMEs Benefit from Respectful Workplace Training

“Tackling gender-based violence and harassment in businesses goes beyond moral and ethical responsibility – it also offers significant economic advantages, especially for women-led SMEs,” said Sulochana Segera, Chairperson of Women in Management Sri Lanka. “This program will equip our trainers with the knowledge and tools to promote respectful workplaces, enhancing employee well-being, boosting productivity, and fostering an inclusive work environment.”

Women entrepreneurs and their businesses will benefit significantly from this initiative, as it will help create safer environments where women can thrive, leading to better business outcomes and long-term success.

Building a Stronger, Inclusive Economy

Diversity Collective Lanka (DCLK) is also actively engaged in the partnership, with a commitment to connecting SMEs with certified practitioners, mental health hotlines, and other support resources. "We believe that this collaboration will play a key role in fostering an inclusive work environment across Sri Lanka’s SMEs, creating meaningful impact throughout the value chains,” said Bani Chandrasena, President of DCLK.

The SME-focused training is part of a broader series of initiatives aimed at addressing GBVH across Sri Lanka’s business sector. In August 2024, a similar program was launched for private sector companies, aiming to engage at least 100 businesses and reach a workforce of 20,000 employees nationwide. This broader training effort is designed to establish respectful workplaces across industries, ensuring that both large corporations and SMEs contribute to a more inclusive, productive, and equitable economy.

With this new partnership, IFC, WIM, and DCLK are helping build a future where gender-based violence and harassment are not just addressed but actively prevented, paving the way for a more prosperous and equal society for all.