Crackdown on Cable Theft: Four Arrested in Delhi Metro Heist

In Delhi, police have detained four out of eleven members of a gang linked to the theft of cables disrupting Delhi Metro services. The investigation involved scrutinizing over 500 CCTV clips leading to the capture of the suspects along with 52 meters of stolen cable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:04 IST
Crackdown on Cable Theft: Four Arrested in Delhi Metro Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Delhi have successfully apprehended four individuals from a notorious gang responsible for cable thefts affecting the city's metro services.

The operation follows a complaint filed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on December 5th, citing disruptions along the Blue Line, specifically between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Vijay Singh, stated that investigators reviewed more than 500 CCTV footage clips, tracking a Tata Ace and a Honda Amaze, which ultimately led to the arrest of the suspects. The police have recovered 52 meters of stolen cable, and the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

