Crackdown on Cable Theft: Four Arrested in Delhi Metro Heist

Authorities in Delhi have successfully apprehended four individuals from a notorious gang responsible for cable thefts affecting the city's metro services.

The operation follows a complaint filed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on December 5th, citing disruptions along the Blue Line, specifically between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Vijay Singh, stated that investigators reviewed more than 500 CCTV footage clips, tracking a Tata Ace and a Honda Amaze, which ultimately led to the arrest of the suspects. The police have recovered 52 meters of stolen cable, and the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)