Rajasthan's Ambitious Economic Leap: CM Signs Mega MoUs at Global Summit

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has unveiled a monumental economic initiative, securing over Rs 35 lakh crore in MoUs during the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024. Speaking on the final day of the summit, CM Sharma emphasized the transformative potential of these agreements for the state's industrial growth and development trajectory.

The summit, which convened in Jaipur from December 9 to 11, drew a distinguished lineup of global investors and industry magnates. Notable attendees included Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group, and Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group. These high-profile guests indicate a renewed focus on bolstering Rajasthan's economic framework.

In a bid to cement Rajasthan's status as a burgeoning industrial hub, the government has announced plans to explore infrastructural advancements, including 53,000 kilometers of road development and the creation of nine greenfield motorways. This moment signals a pivotal shift towards establishing Rajasthan as a leading economic powerhouse within four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)