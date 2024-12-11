Left Menu

Rajasthan's Ambitious Economic Leap: CM Signs Mega MoUs at Global Summit

Rajasthan's government has agreed on MoUs worth over Rs 35 lakh crore at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the summit's role in advancing the state's industrial landscape. Significant investments from major industry leaders highlight Rajasthan's promising economic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:35 IST
Rajasthan's Ambitious Economic Leap: CM Signs Mega MoUs at Global Summit
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo/Rising Rajasthan/YT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has unveiled a monumental economic initiative, securing over Rs 35 lakh crore in MoUs during the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024. Speaking on the final day of the summit, CM Sharma emphasized the transformative potential of these agreements for the state's industrial growth and development trajectory.

The summit, which convened in Jaipur from December 9 to 11, drew a distinguished lineup of global investors and industry magnates. Notable attendees included Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group, and Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group. These high-profile guests indicate a renewed focus on bolstering Rajasthan's economic framework.

In a bid to cement Rajasthan's status as a burgeoning industrial hub, the government has announced plans to explore infrastructural advancements, including 53,000 kilometers of road development and the creation of nine greenfield motorways. This moment signals a pivotal shift towards establishing Rajasthan as a leading economic powerhouse within four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024