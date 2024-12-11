Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honored with Bharat Vibhushan Award 2024
Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain received the Bharat Vibhushan Award 2024 at a ceremony in Delhi for his achievements in modern alternative medicine, treating critical illnesses like cancer. He dedicates the honor to advancing Indian medicine on a global scale.
- Country:
- India
Renowned medical expert Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain has been conferred with the esteemed Bharat Vibhushan Award 2024. The award ceremony took place at the CM Conference Hall of the Delhi Assembly Building, bringing together numerous distinguished figures.
The Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education (ISRHE) hosted the event, where Delhi Assembly Speaker Shri Ram Niwas Goel presented the accolade to Dr. Jain. The recognition highlights Dr. Jain's significant contributions in "modern alternative medicine," effectively addressing severe conditions such as cancer, kidney failure, and aplastic anemia.
In receiving the award, Dr. Jain expressed immense pride and dedication to the medical field, aiming to elevate India's modern alternative medicine to international prominence. Commended by Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma, President of the institute, Dr. Jain also earned accolades such as the United Nations Global Excellence Award and an honorary doctorate, showcasing his pivotal role in innovating traditional and modern treatment approaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IAEA Launches E-Learning Course to Bridge Global Gaps in Clinical Radiobiology Training for Cancer Treatment
Srinagar's Craftsmanship Shines: WCC Launches Global Recognition Seal
AstraZeneca's Lynparza: A New Hope in Cancer Treatment
Crafting a Cultural Renaissance: J&K's Path to Global Recognition
Revolutionary Cancer Treatments Arrive in India