Left Menu

Empowering India's Gig Economy: Social Security Schemes on the Horizon

The Ministry of Labour & Employment is developing a scheme to offer social security benefits to gig and platform workers. The initiative aims to formalize a growing workforce, estimated to reach 3 crore by 2030, providing benefits like pension and health services. The scheme is part of efforts to address labour needs in the fast-evolving gig economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:38 IST
Empowering India's Gig Economy: Social Security Schemes on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Labour & Employment is spearheading a new initiative to extend social security benefits to gig and platform workers, a senior official announced at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum. This scheme aims to bring much-needed coverage to a rapidly expanding workforce that lacks traditional employer-employee relationships.

Speaking at the event, Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra highlighted the need to incorporate gig workers into the social security net as their numbers are projected to escalate beyond 3 crore by 2030. The Niti Aayog has reported a significant increase in gig workers, estimating over 2 crore currently active as the industry swiftly grows.

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed the development of a policy ensuring benefits like pensions and health services for these workers. The move aligns with broader efforts to formalize India's labour force, creating a more competitive economy poised to absorb the technologies like AI while enhancing worker productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024