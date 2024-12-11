Worthy Cart: AI-Driven E-commerce Revolution in Beauty & Wellness
Worthy Cart, an AI-powered e-commerce platform, launched with over 200 brands, targeting Rs 20 crore revenue by 2025. The firm plans to raise USD 10 million in pre-series A funding, expand into physical retail, and establish 100 stores focusing on Tier 2 cities.
Worthy Cart, an AI-driven e-commerce platform based in Gurgaon, has officially launched, partnering with over 200 brands. The company projects a revenue goal of Rs 20 crore by 2025, leveraging the booming beauty and wellness sectors.
The platform's listing process includes a rigorous 4-step product validation, focusing on ingredient analysis and legal compliance checks. Worthy Cart plans a USD 10 million funding round to accelerate growth.
The company has ambitious plans to expand into the physical retail market by the end of the year with innovative customer experience centers, aiming for 100 stores, particularly in Tier 2 cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
